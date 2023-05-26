Howard Hotels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.36 crore, up 133.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.36 crore in March 2023 up 133.15% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 up 210.11% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2023 up 429.03% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

Howard Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2022.

Howard Hotels shares closed at 8.14 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.59% returns over the last 6 months