Howard Hotels Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore, down 18.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Howard Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore in March 2020 down 18.75% from Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020 down 872.36% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019.
Howard Hotels shares closed at 5.27 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -8.82% returns over the last 6 months and -0.57% over the last 12 months.
|Howard Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.73
|3.19
|3.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.73
|3.19
|3.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.17
|0.57
|0.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.85
|0.71
|0.95
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.16
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.60
|1.06
|1.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.69
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.72
|0.04
|Interest
|0.03
|0.07
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.65
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|0.65
|0.02
|Tax
|0.19
|--
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|0.65
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|0.65
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|9.11
|9.11
|9.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.71
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.71
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.71
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.71
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
