Howard Hotels Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore, down 18.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore in March 2020 down 18.75% from Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020 down 872.36% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019.

Howard Hotels shares closed at 5.27 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -8.82% returns over the last 6 months and -0.57% over the last 12 months.