Howard Hotels Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 1542.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2021 up 1542.7% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021 up 25.85% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 38.46% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020.

Howard Hotels shares closed at 5.86 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)