Howard Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.53 crore, up 101.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Howard Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.53 crore in December 2022 up 101.58% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 136.62% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 84% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

Howard Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.53 1.81 1.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.53 1.81 1.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.43 0.29 0.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.77 0.57 0.32
Depreciation 0.16 0.14 0.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.42 1.01 0.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.75 -0.20 0.33
Other Income 0.01 0.00 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.76 -0.20 0.35
Interest 0.05 0.05 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.71 -0.24 0.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.71 -0.24 0.30
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.71 -0.24 0.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.71 -0.24 0.30
Equity Share Capital 9.11 9.11 9.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.78 -0.27 0.33
Diluted EPS 0.78 -0.27 0.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.78 -0.27 0.33
Diluted EPS 0.78 -0.27 0.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited