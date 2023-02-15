Howard Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.53 crore, up 101.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.53 crore in December 2022 up 101.58% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 136.62% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 84% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.