Howard Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.53 crore, up 101.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.53 crore in December 2022 up 101.58% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 136.62% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 84% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

Howard Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2021.

Howard Hotels shares closed at 6.65 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.28% returns over the last 6 months and -29.48% over the last 12 months.