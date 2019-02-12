Howard Hotels Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.45 crore, up 7.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.45 crore in December 2018 up 7.22% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2018 up 13.66% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2018 up 3.26% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2017.

Howard Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.68 in December 2017.

Howard Hotels shares closed at 10.84 on February 07, 2019 (BSE)