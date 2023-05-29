HOV Services Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.13 crore, up 18.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.13 crore in March 2023 up 18.24% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 up 104.33% from Rs. 16.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2023 down 12.84% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022.

HOV Services EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.93 in March 2022.

HOV Services shares closed at 46.95 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.86% returns over the last 6 months and -11.25% over the last 12 months.