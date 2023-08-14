HOV Services Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.57 crore, up 22.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.57 crore in June 2023 up 22.22% from Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 68.41% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2023 down 57.08% from Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2022.

HOV Services EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.30 in June 2022.

HOV Services shares closed at 46.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.63% returns over the last 6 months and -9.82% over the last 12 months.