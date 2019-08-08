HOV Services Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'19 Mar'11 Jun'10 Net Sales/Income from operations 3.02 164.55 183.46 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3.02 164.55 183.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.87 91.07 91.46 Depreciation 0.23 8.13 6.15 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.62 55.48 60.53 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.30 9.87 25.33 Other Income 0.23 0.59 0.25 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.53 10.46 25.57 Interest 0.05 8.00 7.37 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.48 2.46 18.21 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.48 2.46 18.21 Tax 0.14 -1.54 0.56 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.34 4.00 17.65 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.34 4.00 17.65 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.34 4.00 17.65 Equity Share Capital 12.59 12.49 12.49 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.27 3.20 -- Diluted EPS 0.27 3.20 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.27 3.20 14.13 Diluted EPS 0.27 3.20 14.13 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- 0.64 0.64 Share Holding (%) -- 51.41 51.41 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- 0.61 -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- 100.00 -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- 48.59 -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited