HOV Services Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HOV Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore in June 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.
HOV Services shares closed at 92.00 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.90% returns over the last 6 months and -55.69% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 04:51 pm