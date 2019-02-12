Hotel Leelaventure Q3 profit up 8% at Rs 44 cr

Hotel Leelaventure on Tuesday reported 8.58 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 44.14 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. The company had logged a profit of Rs 40.65 crore in the year-ago period, Hotel Leelaventure said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 209.06 crore in the latest quarter as against Rs 203.61 crore in October-December 2017, it said.

Shares of Hotel Leelaventure were trading at Rs 13.67 per scrip on BSE, up 5.07 per cent from the previous close.