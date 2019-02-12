Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hotel Leelaventure Q3 profit up 8% at Rs 44 cr

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 209.06 crore in the latest quarter as against Rs 203.61 crore in October-December 2017, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hotel Leelaventure on Tuesday reported 8.58 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 44.14 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. The company had logged a profit of Rs 40.65 crore in the year-ago period, Hotel Leelaventure said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 209.06 crore in the latest quarter as against Rs 203.61 crore in October-December 2017, it said.

Shares of Hotel Leelaventure were trading at Rs 13.67 per scrip on BSE, up 5.07 per cent from the previous close.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Hotel Leelaventure #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.