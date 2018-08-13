Hotel Leelaventure Q1 net loss widens to Rs 66.69 crore

Hotel Leelaventure today reported a widening of its standalone net loss to Rs 66.69 crore for the quarter ended June on account of rise in expenses. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 23.64 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Hotel Leelaventure said in a BSE filing.

Standalone total income of the company stood at Rs 159.16 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 152.90 crore for the same period a year ago.

"The results for the first quarter are not indicative of a full year's working, due to the seasonal nature of the hotel business in India," Hotel Leelaventure said.

The total expenses of the company for the quarter stood at Rs 231.70 crore. It was Rs 176.54 crore for the first quarter of the last fiscal.

Shares of Hotel Leelaventure were today trading at Rs 16.05 per scrip in the afternoon trade on the BSE, up 0.63 percent from their previous close.