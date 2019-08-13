Hotel Leela Venture Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 7.52 cr

Hotel Leela Venture on August 13 reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 7.52 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 66.69 crore in April-June quarter a year ago, Hotel Leela Venture said in a BSE filing.

Its total income fell 8.37 per cent to Rs 32.94 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 35.95 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Hotel Leela Venture's total expenses were 0.4 per cent lower at Rs 38.97 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 39.13 crore a year ago.