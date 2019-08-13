App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 05:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hotel Leela Venture Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 7.52 cr



Hotel Leela Venture on August 13 reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 7.52 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 66.69 crore in April-June quarter a year ago, Hotel Leela Venture said in a BSE filing.

Its total income fell 8.37 per cent to Rs 32.94 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 35.95 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Hotel Leela Venture's total expenses were 0.4 per cent lower at Rs 38.97 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 39.13 crore a year ago.

Shares of Hotel Leelaventure on Tuesday settled at Rs 7.38 on the BSE, up 0.14 per cent from previous close.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 05:23 pm

tags #Hotel Leela Venture #Results

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.