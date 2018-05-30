Hotel Leela reports loss of Rs 15.8 cr in Q4; one-time loss of Rs 32.9 cr

Hotel Leela Venture reported net loss at Rs 15.8 crore for March quarter due to one-time loss of Rs 32.9 crore.

Profit in the year-ago quarter stood at Rs 52.1 crore, it said.

Revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 5.1 percent to Rs 206.4 crore compared to Rs 196.4 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

At 15:28 hrs Hotel Leela Venture was quoting at Rs 17.30, down Rs 0.35, or 1.98 percent.