Last Updated : May 30, 2018 03:31 PM IST
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hotel Leela reports loss of Rs 15.8 cr in Q4; one-time loss of Rs 32.9 cr

Revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 5.1 percent to Rs 206.4 crore compared to Rs 196.4 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Hotel Leela Venture reported net loss at Rs 15.8 crore for March quarter due to one-time loss of Rs 32.9 crore.

Profit in the year-ago quarter stood at Rs 52.1 crore, it said.

At 15:28 hrs Hotel Leela Venture was quoting at Rs 17.30, down Rs 0.35, or 1.98 percent.
First Published on May 30, 2018 03:31 pm

tags #Results

