English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Honeywell Autom Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 794.25 crore, up 7.74% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Honeywell Automation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 794.25 crore in September 2022 up 7.74% from Rs. 737.19 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.94 crore in September 2022 up 38.43% from Rs. 85.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.62 crore in September 2022 up 34.52% from Rs. 128.32 crore in September 2021.

    Honeywell Autom EPS has increased to Rs. 133.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 96.36 in September 2021.

    Close

    Honeywell Autom shares closed at 40,357.60 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.94% returns over the last 6 months and -6.74% over the last 12 months.

    Honeywell Automation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations794.25786.17737.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations794.25786.17737.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials316.65327.77293.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods73.5495.0374.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.85-20.3023.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost161.43155.03137.98
    Depreciation12.7912.4613.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses101.04106.76101.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax114.95109.4294.22
    Other Income44.8829.2020.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax159.83138.62115.19
    Interest1.181.261.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax158.65137.36113.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax158.65137.36113.81
    Tax40.7135.3928.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities117.94101.9785.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period117.94101.9785.20
    Equity Share Capital8.848.848.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS133.39115.3396.36
    Diluted EPS133.39115.3396.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS133.39115.3396.36
    Diluted EPS133.39115.3396.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Honeywell Autom #Honeywell Automation #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:01 pm