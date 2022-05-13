 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Honeywell Autom Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 667.98 crore, down 0.7% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Honeywell Automation are:

Net Sales at Rs 667.98 crore in March 2022 down 0.7% from Rs. 672.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.67 crore in March 2022 down 30.14% from Rs. 104.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.53 crore in March 2022 down 26.4% from Rs. 152.89 crore in March 2021.

Honeywell Autom EPS has decreased to Rs. 82.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 117.65 in March 2021.

Honeywell Autom shares closed at 37,159.15 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)

Honeywell Automation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 667.98 859.95 672.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 667.98 859.95 672.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 275.78 406.57 290.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 73.44 77.54 63.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.43 6.08 -21.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 142.56 140.58 126.26
Depreciation 12.73 13.59 12.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.33 107.25 85.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.57 108.34 116.18
Other Income 25.23 14.34 23.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.80 122.68 139.91
Interest 1.19 1.08 1.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 98.61 121.60 138.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 98.61 121.60 138.26
Tax 25.94 31.87 34.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.67 89.73 104.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.67 89.73 104.02
Equity Share Capital 8.84 8.84 8.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 82.19 101.49 117.65
Diluted EPS 82.19 101.49 117.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 82.19 101.49 117.65
Diluted EPS 82.19 101.49 117.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2022 11:58 am
