Honeywell Autom Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 667.98 crore, down 0.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 667.98 crore in March 2022 down 0.7% from Rs. 672.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.67 crore in March 2022 down 30.14% from Rs. 104.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.53 crore in March 2022 down 26.4% from Rs. 152.89 crore in March 2021.

Honeywell Autom EPS has decreased to Rs. 82.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 117.65 in March 2021.

Honeywell Autom shares closed at 37,159.15 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)