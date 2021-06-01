MARKET NEWS

Honeywell Autom Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 672.70 crore, down 4.48% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Honeywell Automation are:

Net Sales at Rs 672.70 crore in March 2021 down 4.48% from Rs. 704.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.02 crore in March 2021 down 6.41% from Rs. 111.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.89 crore in March 2021 down 5.78% from Rs. 162.27 crore in March 2020.

Honeywell Autom EPS has decreased to Rs. 117.65 in March 2021 from Rs. 125.70 in March 2020.

Honeywell Autom shares closed at 42,846.45 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.95% returns over the last 6 months and 54.96% over the last 12 months.

Honeywell Automation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations672.70874.16704.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations672.70874.16704.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials290.13379.76282.57
Purchase of Traded Goods63.2281.2150.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.08-0.21-9.58
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost126.26129.38135.81
Depreciation12.9812.6711.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses85.0196.47115.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.18174.88116.74
Other Income23.7328.4533.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.91203.33150.46
Interest1.651.321.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax138.26202.01148.94
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax138.26202.01148.94
Tax34.2452.1237.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities104.02149.89111.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period104.02149.89111.14
Equity Share Capital8.848.848.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS117.65169.53125.70
Diluted EPS117.65169.53125.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS117.65169.53125.70
Diluted EPS117.65169.53125.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Honeywell Autom #Honeywell Automation #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Jun 1, 2021 07:22 pm

