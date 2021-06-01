Honeywell Autom Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 672.70 crore, down 4.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 672.70 crore in March 2021 down 4.48% from Rs. 704.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.02 crore in March 2021 down 6.41% from Rs. 111.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.89 crore in March 2021 down 5.78% from Rs. 162.27 crore in March 2020.

Honeywell Autom EPS has decreased to Rs. 117.65 in March 2021 from Rs. 125.70 in March 2020.

Honeywell Autom shares closed at 42,846.45 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.95% returns over the last 6 months and 54.96% over the last 12 months.