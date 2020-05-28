Honeywell Autom Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 704.26 crore, down 13.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 704.26 crore in March 2020 down 13.08% from Rs. 810.27 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.14 crore in March 2020 up 32.12% from Rs. 84.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.27 crore in March 2020 up 16.35% from Rs. 139.47 crore in March 2019.

Honeywell Autom EPS has increased to Rs. 125.70 in March 2020 from Rs. 95.14 in March 2019.

Honeywell Autom shares closed at 26,358.50 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.24% returns over the last 6 months and 0.35% over the last 12 months.