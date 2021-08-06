MARKET NEWS

English
Honeywell Autom Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 683.20 crore, down 7.2% Y-o-Y

August 06, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Honeywell Automation are:

Net Sales at Rs 683.20 crore in June 2021 down 7.2% from Rs. 736.23 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.53 crore in June 2021 down 6.68% from Rs. 98.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.45 crore in June 2021 down 4.75% from Rs. 145.35 crore in June 2020.

Honeywell Autom EPS has decreased to Rs. 103.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 110.93 in June 2020.

Close

Honeywell Autom shares closed at 41,403.45 on August 05, 2021 (BSE)

Honeywell Automation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations683.20672.70736.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations683.20672.70736.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials271.63290.13302.09
Purchase of Traded Goods71.9363.2266.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.35-21.08-7.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost136.42126.26133.25
Depreciation13.0112.9811.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses103.9285.01114.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.64116.18116.31
Other Income21.8023.7317.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.44139.91133.74
Interest1.841.651.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax123.60138.26132.26
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax123.60138.26132.26
Tax32.0734.2434.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities91.53104.0298.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period91.53104.0298.08
Equity Share Capital8.848.848.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS103.52117.65110.93
Diluted EPS103.52117.65110.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS103.52117.65110.93
Diluted EPS103.52117.65110.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Honeywell Autom #Honeywell Automation #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Aug 6, 2021 10:00 am

