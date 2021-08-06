Honeywell Autom Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 683.20 crore, down 7.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 683.20 crore in June 2021 down 7.2% from Rs. 736.23 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.53 crore in June 2021 down 6.68% from Rs. 98.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.45 crore in June 2021 down 4.75% from Rs. 145.35 crore in June 2020.

Honeywell Autom EPS has decreased to Rs. 103.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 110.93 in June 2020.

Honeywell Autom shares closed at 41,403.45 on August 05, 2021 (BSE)