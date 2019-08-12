Honeywell Autom Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 857.03 crore, up 11.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 857.03 crore in June 2019 up 11.25% from Rs. 770.37 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.10 crore in June 2019 up 24.41% from Rs. 91.71 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.31 crore in June 2019 up 29.05% from Rs. 145.14 crore in June 2018.

Honeywell Autom EPS has increased to Rs. 129.05 in June 2019 from Rs. 103.73 in June 2018.

Honeywell Autom shares closed at 23,032.90 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.78% returns over the last 6 months and 6.38% over the last 12 months.