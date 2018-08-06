Honeywell Autom standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 770.37 crore

Honeywell Automation has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 770.37 crore and a net profit of Rs 91.71 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Honeywell Automation has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 770.37 crore and a net profit of Rs 91.71 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 655.53 crore and net profit was Rs 55.37 crore. Honeywell Autom shares closed at 20,754.10 on August 03, 2018 (NSE) and has given 84.90% returns over the last 6 months and 145.70% over the last 12 months. Honeywell Automation Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 770.37 639.76 655.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 770.37 639.76 655.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 338.71 300.91 269.85 Purchase of Traded Goods 76.87 39.11 68.64 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.48 -2.00 -5.68 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 128.19 105.98 126.24 Depreciation 3.81 4.25 3.88 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 115.61 115.55 116.56 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 116.66 75.96 76.04 Other Income 24.67 12.51 8.74 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.33 88.47 84.78 Interest -- 0.28 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 141.33 88.19 84.78 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 141.33 88.19 84.78 Tax 49.62 29.82 29.41 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 91.71 58.37 55.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 91.71 58.37 55.37 Equity Share Capital 8.84 8.84 8.84 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 103.73 66.02 62.62 Diluted EPS 103.73 66.02 62.62 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 103.73 66.02 62.62 Diluted EPS 103.73 66.02 62.62 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 6, 2018 06:03 pm