Honeywell Autom standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 770.37 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 770.37 639.76 655.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 770.37 639.76 655.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 338.71 300.91 269.85 Purchase of Traded Goods 76.87 39.11 68.64 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.48 -2.00 -5.68 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 128.19 105.98 126.24 Depreciation 3.81 4.25 3.88 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 115.61 115.55 116.56 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 116.66 75.96 76.04 Other Income 24.67 12.51 8.74 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.33 88.47 84.78 Interest -- 0.28 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 141.33 88.19 84.78 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 141.33 88.19 84.78 Tax 49.62 29.82 29.41 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 91.71 58.37 55.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 91.71 58.37 55.37 Equity Share Capital 8.84 8.84 8.84 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 103.73 66.02 62.62 Diluted EPS 103.73 66.02 62.62 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 103.73 66.02 62.62 Diluted EPS 103.73 66.02 62.62 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited