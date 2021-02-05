Honeywell Autom Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 874.16 crore, down 3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 874.16 crore in December 2020 down 3% from Rs. 901.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.89 crore in December 2020 up 3.56% from Rs. 144.74 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.00 crore in December 2020 up 3.96% from Rs. 207.77 crore in December 2019.

Honeywell Autom EPS has increased to Rs. 169.53 in December 2020 from Rs. 163.70 in December 2019.

Honeywell Autom shares closed at 42,549.90 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.75% returns over the last 6 months and 30.22% over the last 12 months.