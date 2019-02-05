Honeywell Autom Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 811.79 crore, up 12.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 811.79 crore in December 2018 up 12.52% from Rs. 721.48 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.62 crore in December 2018 up 37.52% from Rs. 62.26 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.90 crore in December 2018 up 37.23% from Rs. 99.03 crore in December 2017.

Honeywell Autom EPS has increased to Rs. 96.86 in December 2018 from Rs. 70.42 in December 2017.

Honeywell Autom shares closed at 21,341.70 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.85% returns over the last 6 months and 29.55% over the last 12 months.