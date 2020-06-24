Honda Siel Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 195.67 crore, down 15.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.67 crore in March 2020 down 15.1% from Rs. 230.48 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2020 down 54.88% from Rs. 10.75 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.22 crore in March 2020 down 31.25% from Rs. 16.32 crore in March 2019.

Honda Siel EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.78 in March 2020 from Rs. 10.60 in March 2019.

Honda Siel shares closed at 1,038.50 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.54% returns over the last 6 months and 14.30% over the last 12 months.