Honda Siel Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 230.48 crore, up 11.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 230.48 crore in March 2019 up 11.59% from Rs. 206.54 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.75 crore in March 2019 down 22.77% from Rs. 13.92 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.32 crore in March 2019 down 40.31% from Rs. 27.34 crore in March 2018.

Honda Siel EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.60 in March 2019 from Rs. 13.73 in March 2018.

Honda Siel shares closed at 1,055.95 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.43% returns over the last 6 months and -22.71% over the last 12 months.