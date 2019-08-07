Honda Siel Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 205.37 crore, up 13.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 205.37 crore in June 2019 up 13.27% from Rs. 181.31 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.65 crore in June 2019 up 34.73% from Rs. 13.10 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.22 crore in June 2019 down 6.2% from Rs. 29.02 crore in June 2018.

Honda Siel EPS has increased to Rs. 17.40 in June 2019 from Rs. 12.92 in June 2018.

Honda Siel shares closed at 842.85 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.45% returns over the last 6 months and -34.37% over the last 12 months.