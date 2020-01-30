Honda Siel Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 237.78 crore, up 8.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Honda Siel Power Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 237.78 crore in December 2019 up 8.27% from Rs. 219.62 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.12 crore in December 2019 up 1.12% from Rs. 16.93 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.22 crore in December 2019 down 7.3% from Rs. 31.52 crore in December 2018.

Honda Siel EPS has increased to Rs. 16.88 in December 2019 from Rs. 16.69 in December 2018.

Honda Siel shares closed at 1,216.85 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.12% returns over the last 6 months and 12.52% over the last 12 months.