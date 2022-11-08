 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Honda India PP Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 394.08 crore, up 70.69% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Honda India Power Products Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 394.08 crore in September 2022 up 70.69% from Rs. 230.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.42 crore in September 2022 up 166.79% from Rs. 15.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.90 crore in September 2022 up 138.54% from Rs. 25.95 crore in September 2021.

Honda India PP EPS has increased to Rs. 41.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.68 in September 2021.

Honda India PP shares closed at 1,774.10 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.30% returns over the last 6 months and 34.23% over the last 12 months.

Honda India Power Products Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 394.08 200.06 230.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 394.08 200.06 230.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 182.42 168.21 159.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 28.93 22.72 28.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.64 -74.53 -46.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.21 38.38 28.81
Depreciation 4.99 4.83 4.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.53 39.58 40.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.36 0.87 15.39
Other Income 5.55 5.75 5.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.91 6.62 21.30
Interest 0.05 0.06 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.86 6.56 21.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 56.86 6.56 21.23
Tax 14.44 1.65 5.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.42 4.91 15.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.42 4.91 15.90
Equity Share Capital 10.14 10.14 10.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 41.82 4.84 15.68
Diluted EPS 41.82 4.84 15.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 41.82 4.84 15.68
Diluted EPS 41.82 4.84 15.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Honda India Power Products Limited #Honda India PP #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:15 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.