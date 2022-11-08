Honda India PP Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 394.08 crore, up 70.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 394.08 crore in September 2022 up 70.69% from Rs. 230.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.42 crore in September 2022 up 166.79% from Rs. 15.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.90 crore in September 2022 up 138.54% from Rs. 25.95 crore in September 2021.

Honda India PP EPS has increased to Rs. 41.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.68 in September 2021.

Honda India PP shares closed at 1,774.10 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.30% returns over the last 6 months and 34.23% over the last 12 months.