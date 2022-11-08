English
    Honda India PP Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 394.08 crore, up 70.69% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Honda India Power Products Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 394.08 crore in September 2022 up 70.69% from Rs. 230.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.42 crore in September 2022 up 166.79% from Rs. 15.90 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.90 crore in September 2022 up 138.54% from Rs. 25.95 crore in September 2021.

    Honda India PP EPS has increased to Rs. 41.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.68 in September 2021.

    Honda India PP shares closed at 1,774.10 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.30% returns over the last 6 months and 34.23% over the last 12 months.

    Honda India Power Products Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations394.08200.06230.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations394.08200.06230.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials182.42168.21159.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods28.9322.7228.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.64-74.53-46.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.2138.3828.81
    Depreciation4.994.834.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses77.5339.5840.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.360.8715.39
    Other Income5.555.755.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.916.6221.30
    Interest0.050.060.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.866.5621.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax56.866.5621.23
    Tax14.441.655.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.424.9115.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.424.9115.90
    Equity Share Capital10.1410.1410.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS41.824.8415.68
    Diluted EPS41.824.8415.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS41.824.8415.68
    Diluted EPS41.824.8415.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
