Honda India PP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 313.30 crore, down 3.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.30 crore in March 2023 down 3.2% from Rs. 323.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2023 down 62.71% from Rs. 15.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.03 crore in March 2023 up 26.5% from Rs. 26.11 crore in March 2022.

Honda India PP EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.36 in March 2022.

Honda India PP shares closed at 2,464.15 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.48% returns over the last 6 months and 82.81% over the last 12 months.