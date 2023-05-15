English
    Honda India PP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 313.30 crore, down 3.2% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Honda India Power Products Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 313.30 crore in March 2023 down 3.2% from Rs. 323.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2023 down 62.71% from Rs. 15.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.03 crore in March 2023 up 26.5% from Rs. 26.11 crore in March 2022.

    Honda India PP EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.36 in March 2022.

    Honda India PP shares closed at 2,464.15 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.48% returns over the last 6 months and 82.81% over the last 12 months.

    Honda India Power Products Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations313.30338.85323.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations313.30338.85323.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials143.86158.70164.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.3526.5523.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks40.0516.5521.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.8232.6528.72
    Depreciation6.054.914.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.1759.4162.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.0040.0818.47
    Other Income4.982.893.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.9842.9721.53
    Interest0.410.060.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.5742.9121.25
    Exceptional Items-17.50----
    P/L Before Tax9.0742.9121.25
    Tax3.2610.965.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.8131.9515.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.8131.9515.58
    Equity Share Capital10.1410.1410.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.7331.5015.36
    Diluted EPS5.7331.5015.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.7331.5015.36
    Diluted EPS5.7331.5015.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Honda India Power Products Limited #Honda India PP #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 10:01 am