Honda India PP Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 295.62 crore, up 51.08% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Honda India Power Products Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 295.62 crore in March 2021 up 51.08% from Rs. 195.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.29 crore in March 2021 up 215.26% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.08 crore in March 2021 up 123.53% from Rs. 11.22 crore in March 2020.

Honda India PP EPS has increased to Rs. 15.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.78 in March 2020.

Honda India PP shares closed at 1,083.15 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.99% returns over the last 6 months and 32.29% over the last 12 months.

Honda India Power Products Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations295.62285.46195.67
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations295.62285.46195.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials163.43157.43118.49
Purchase of Traded Goods14.1018.6815.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.836.41-10.74
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost26.7527.3429.42
Depreciation4.825.325.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses48.8245.6035.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.8724.682.33
Other Income4.394.073.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.2628.755.91
Interest0.080.100.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.1828.655.85
Exceptional Items----0.02
P/L Before Tax20.1828.655.87
Tax4.897.731.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.2920.924.85
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.2920.924.85
Equity Share Capital10.1410.1410.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.0720.624.78
Diluted EPS15.0720.624.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.0720.624.78
Diluted EPS15.0720.624.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Honda India Power Products Limited #Honda India PP #Results
first published: May 28, 2021

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

