Honda India PP Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 295.62 crore, up 51.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 295.62 crore in March 2021 up 51.08% from Rs. 195.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.29 crore in March 2021 up 215.26% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.08 crore in March 2021 up 123.53% from Rs. 11.22 crore in March 2020.

Honda India PP EPS has increased to Rs. 15.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.78 in March 2020.

Honda India PP shares closed at 1,083.15 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.99% returns over the last 6 months and 32.29% over the last 12 months.