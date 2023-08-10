Honda India PP Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 209.96 crore, up 4.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.96 crore in June 2023 up 4.95% from Rs. 200.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.90 crore in June 2023 up 244.2% from Rs. 4.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.88 crore in June 2023 up 143.49% from Rs. 11.45 crore in June 2022.

Honda India PP EPS has increased to Rs. 16.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.84 in June 2022.

Honda India PP shares closed at 2,222.50 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.19% returns over the last 6 months and 53.69% over the last 12 months.