English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Honda India PP Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 209.96 crore, up 4.95% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Honda India Power Products Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 209.96 crore in June 2023 up 4.95% from Rs. 200.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.90 crore in June 2023 up 244.2% from Rs. 4.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.88 crore in June 2023 up 143.49% from Rs. 11.45 crore in June 2022.

    Honda India PP EPS has increased to Rs. 16.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.84 in June 2022.

    Honda India PP shares closed at 2,222.50 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.19% returns over the last 6 months and 53.69% over the last 12 months.

    Honda India Power Products Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations209.96313.30200.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations209.96313.30200.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials134.36143.86168.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods31.3319.3522.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-42.7940.05-74.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.6324.8238.38
    Depreciation5.016.054.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.1257.1739.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.3022.000.87
    Other Income7.574.985.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.8726.986.62
    Interest0.050.410.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.8226.576.56
    Exceptional Items---17.50--
    P/L Before Tax22.829.076.56
    Tax5.923.261.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.905.814.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.905.814.91
    Equity Share Capital10.1410.1410.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.665.734.84
    Diluted EPS16.665.734.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.665.734.84
    Diluted EPS16.665.734.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Honda India Power Products Limited #Honda India PP #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!