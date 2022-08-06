Honda India PP Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.06 crore, down 24.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.06 crore in June 2022 down 24.29% from Rs. 264.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.91 crore in June 2022 down 75.21% from Rs. 19.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.45 crore in June 2022 down 63.23% from Rs. 31.14 crore in June 2021.

Honda India PP EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 19.53 in June 2021.

Honda India PP shares closed at 1,582.55 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.44% returns over the last 6 months and 31.90% over the last 12 months.