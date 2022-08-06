 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Honda India PP Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.06 crore, down 24.29% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Honda India Power Products Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 200.06 crore in June 2022 down 24.29% from Rs. 264.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.91 crore in June 2022 down 75.21% from Rs. 19.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.45 crore in June 2022 down 63.23% from Rs. 31.14 crore in June 2021.

Honda India PP EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 19.53 in June 2021.

Honda India PP shares closed at 1,582.55 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.44% returns over the last 6 months and 31.90% over the last 12 months.

Honda India Power Products Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 200.06 323.67 264.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 200.06 323.67 264.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 168.21 164.67 157.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.72 23.18 20.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -74.53 21.25 -5.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.38 28.72 28.10
Depreciation 4.83 4.58 4.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.58 62.80 41.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.87 18.47 17.79
Other Income 5.75 3.06 8.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.62 21.53 26.53
Interest 0.06 0.28 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.56 21.25 26.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.56 21.25 26.47
Tax 1.65 5.67 6.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.91 15.58 19.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.91 15.58 19.81
Equity Share Capital 10.14 10.14 10.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.84 15.36 19.53
Diluted EPS 4.84 15.36 19.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.84 15.36 19.53
Diluted EPS 4.84 15.36 19.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
