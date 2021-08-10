Honda India PP Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 264.24 crore, up 139.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 264.24 crore in June 2021 up 139.54% from Rs. 110.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.81 crore in June 2021 up 381.79% from Rs. 7.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.14 crore in June 2021 up 799.78% from Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2020.

Honda India PP EPS has increased to Rs. 19.53 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.93 in June 2020.

Honda India PP shares closed at 1,170.55 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.29% returns over the last 6 months and 4.67% over the last 12 months.