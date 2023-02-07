Honda India PP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 338.85 crore, up 0.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Honda India Power Products Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 338.85 crore in December 2022 up 0.4% from Rs. 337.51 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.95 crore in December 2022 up 37.48% from Rs. 23.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.88 crore in December 2022 up 33.52% from Rs. 35.86 crore in December 2021.
Honda India PP EPS has increased to Rs. 31.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 22.91 in December 2021.
|Honda India PP shares closed at 2,089.55 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.66% returns over the last 6 months and 55.37% over the last 12 months.
|Honda India Power Products Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|338.85
|394.08
|337.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|338.85
|394.08
|337.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|158.70
|182.42
|170.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.55
|28.93
|22.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.55
|17.64
|16.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.65
|31.21
|31.77
|Depreciation
|4.91
|4.99
|4.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|59.41
|77.53
|63.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.08
|51.36
|28.59
|Other Income
|2.89
|5.55
|2.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.97
|56.91
|31.18
|Interest
|0.06
|0.05
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|42.91
|56.86
|31.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|42.91
|56.86
|31.11
|Tax
|10.96
|14.44
|7.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|31.95
|42.42
|23.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|31.95
|42.42
|23.24
|Equity Share Capital
|10.14
|10.14
|10.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|31.50
|41.82
|22.91
|Diluted EPS
|31.50
|41.82
|22.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|31.50
|41.82
|22.91
|Diluted EPS
|31.50
|41.82
|22.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited