    Honda India PP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 338.85 crore, up 0.4% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Honda India Power Products Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 338.85 crore in December 2022 up 0.4% from Rs. 337.51 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.95 crore in December 2022 up 37.48% from Rs. 23.24 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.88 crore in December 2022 up 33.52% from Rs. 35.86 crore in December 2021.
    Honda India PP EPS has increased to Rs. 31.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 22.91 in December 2021.Honda India PP shares closed at 2,089.55 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.66% returns over the last 6 months and 55.37% over the last 12 months.
    Honda India Power Products Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations338.85394.08337.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations338.85394.08337.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials158.70182.42170.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.5528.9322.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.5517.6416.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.6531.2131.77
    Depreciation4.914.994.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.4177.5363.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.0851.3628.59
    Other Income2.895.552.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.9756.9131.18
    Interest0.060.050.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.9156.8631.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.9156.8631.11
    Tax10.9614.447.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.9542.4223.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.9542.4223.24
    Equity Share Capital10.1410.1410.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.5041.8222.91
    Diluted EPS31.5041.8222.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.5041.8222.91
    Diluted EPS31.5041.8222.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
