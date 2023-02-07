Honda India PP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 338.85 crore, up 0.4% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 338.85 394.08 337.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 338.85 394.08 337.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 158.70 182.42 170.43 Purchase of Traded Goods 26.55 28.93 22.19 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.55 17.64 16.29 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 32.65 31.21 31.77 Depreciation 4.91 4.99 4.68 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 59.41 77.53 63.56 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.08 51.36 28.59 Other Income 2.89 5.55 2.59 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.97 56.91 31.18 Interest 0.06 0.05 0.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.91 56.86 31.11 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 42.91 56.86 31.11 Tax 10.96 14.44 7.87 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.95 42.42 23.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.95 42.42 23.24 Equity Share Capital 10.14 10.14 10.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 31.50 41.82 22.91 Diluted EPS 31.50 41.82 22.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 31.50 41.82 22.91 Diluted EPS 31.50 41.82 22.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited