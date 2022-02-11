Honda India PP Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 337.51 crore, up 18.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 337.51 crore in December 2021 up 18.23% from Rs. 285.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.24 crore in December 2021 up 11.09% from Rs. 20.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.86 crore in December 2021 up 5.25% from Rs. 34.07 crore in December 2020.

Honda India PP EPS has increased to Rs. 22.91 in December 2021 from Rs. 20.62 in December 2020.

Honda India PP shares closed at 1,322.45 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.55% returns over the last 6 months and 25.73% over the last 12 months.