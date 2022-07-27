English
    HomeFirst Finance net profit rises 46% to Rs 51 crore in June quarter

    The company reported net profit of Rs 35 crore in the year-ago period.

    PTI
    July 27, 2022 / 09:01 PM IST
    HomeFirst Finance on Wednesday reported a 46 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 51 crore in the June quarter.

    The company reported net profit of Rs 35 crore in the year-ago period.

    Total income grew by 19.4 per cent to Rs 169 crore in three months ended June of FY23. It was Rs 142 crore in same period of FY22, HomeFirst Finance said in a release.

    Disbursements during the quarter jumped by 117 per cent to Rs 661 crore from Rs 305 crore last year.

    Company’s Asset Under Management (AUM) were up by 36 per cent at Rs 5,832 crore from Rs 4,294 crore.

    However, there was a spike in its bad loans ratio.

    "We have expanded our footprint by adding 13 new physical branches and increased our touchpoints from 200 in March 2022 to 224 in June 2022. This is in-line with our aim to increase our presence in large affordable housing finance markets,” Manoj Viswanathan, MD & CEO of HomeFirst Finance, said.

    On Wednesday, shares of the company settled 2.76 per cent up at Rs 822.05 apiece on BSE.
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 09:01 pm
