 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Home First Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.40 crore, up 29.6% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Home First Finance Company India are:

Net Sales at Rs 189.40 crore in September 2022 up 29.6% from Rs. 146.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.27 crore in September 2022 up 20.97% from Rs. 44.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.57 crore in September 2022 up 24.37% from Rs. 114.63 crore in September 2021.

Home First EPS has increased to Rs. 6.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.13 in September 2021.

Home First shares closed at 848.05 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.94% returns over the last 6 months and 32.47% over the last 12 months.

Home First Finance Company India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 189.00 169.35 143.48
Other Operating Income 0.40 -- 2.66
Total Income From Operations 189.40 169.35 146.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.57 25.58 19.15
Depreciation 2.24 2.02 1.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 4.97 3.62 3.33
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.29 11.13 9.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.32 127.00 112.72
Other Income 0.01 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.33 127.00 112.72
Interest 71.16 60.70 56.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.17 66.30 56.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 69.17 66.30 56.31
Tax 14.90 15.05 11.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.27 51.25 44.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.27 51.25 44.87
Equity Share Capital 17.55 17.54 17.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.19 5.85 5.13
Diluted EPS 6.03 5.70 5.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.19 5.85 5.13
Diluted EPS 6.03 5.70 5.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Home First #Home First Finance Company India #Results
first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.