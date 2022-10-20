Home First Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.40 crore, up 29.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.40 crore in September 2022 up 29.6% from Rs. 146.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.27 crore in September 2022 up 20.97% from Rs. 44.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.57 crore in September 2022 up 24.37% from Rs. 114.63 crore in September 2021.

Home First EPS has increased to Rs. 6.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.13 in September 2021.

Home First shares closed at 848.05 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.94% returns over the last 6 months and 32.47% over the last 12 months.