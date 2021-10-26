Home First Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 146.14 crore, up 37.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.14 crore in September 2021 up 37.35% from Rs. 106.40 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.87 crore in September 2021 up 213.01% from Rs. 14.33 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.63 crore in September 2021 up 50.47% from Rs. 76.18 crore in September 2020.

Home First EPS has increased to Rs. 5.13 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.83 in September 2020.

Home First shares closed at 655.60 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)