Home First Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 226.84 crore, up 45.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.84 crore in March 2023 up 45.34% from Rs. 156.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.03 crore in March 2023 up 6.38% from Rs. 60.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.36 crore in March 2023 up 50.87% from Rs. 118.88 crore in March 2022.

Home First EPS has increased to Rs. 7.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.87 in March 2022.

Home First shares closed at 713.15 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.39% returns over the last 6 months and -2.11% over the last 12 months.