    Home First Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 226.84 crore, up 45.34% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Home First Finance Company India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 226.84 crore in March 2023 up 45.34% from Rs. 156.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.03 crore in March 2023 up 6.38% from Rs. 60.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.36 crore in March 2023 up 50.87% from Rs. 118.88 crore in March 2022.

    Home First EPS has increased to Rs. 7.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.87 in March 2022.

    Home First shares closed at 713.15 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.39% returns over the last 6 months and -2.11% over the last 12 months.

    Home First Finance Company India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations226.40204.96156.08
    Other Operating Income0.440.44--
    Total Income From Operations226.84205.40156.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.4927.3722.94
    Depreciation2.482.331.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies6.965.992.68
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.5014.5611.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax172.42155.15117.02
    Other Income4.460.150.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax176.88155.30117.03
    Interest92.8879.5553.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.0175.7563.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax84.0175.7563.21
    Tax19.9817.003.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.0358.7460.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.0358.7460.19
    Equity Share Capital17.6017.5717.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.286.696.87
    Diluted EPS7.066.536.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.286.696.87
    Diluted EPS7.066.536.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Home First #Home First Finance Company India #Results
    first published: May 3, 2023 11:22 am