Home First Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.08 crore, up 18.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.08 crore in March 2022 up 18.4% from Rs. 131.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.19 crore in March 2022 up 92.39% from Rs. 31.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.88 crore in March 2022 up 20.31% from Rs. 98.81 crore in March 2021.

Home First EPS has increased to Rs. 6.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.65 in March 2021.

Home First shares closed at 732.25 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)