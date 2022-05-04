 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Home First Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.08 crore, up 18.4% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Home First Finance Company India are:

Net Sales at Rs 156.08 crore in March 2022 up 18.4% from Rs. 131.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.19 crore in March 2022 up 92.39% from Rs. 31.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.88 crore in March 2022 up 20.31% from Rs. 98.81 crore in March 2021.

Home First EPS has increased to Rs. 6.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.65 in March 2021.

Home First shares closed at 732.25 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)

Home First Finance Company India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 156.08 151.69 131.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 156.08 151.69 131.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.94 20.12 18.94
Depreciation 1.85 1.88 1.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 2.68 5.97 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.58 9.35 17.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.02 114.37 93.29
Other Income 0.01 0.02 3.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.03 114.39 96.98
Interest 53.81 55.24 54.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.21 59.15 42.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.21 59.15 42.51
Tax 3.02 13.21 11.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 60.19 45.94 31.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 60.19 45.94 31.29
Equity Share Capital 17.53 17.52 17.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.87 5.25 3.65
Diluted EPS 6.73 5.14 3.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.87 5.25 3.65
Diluted EPS 6.73 5.14 3.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2022 01:28 pm
