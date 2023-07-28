English
    Home First Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 255.05 crore, up 50.61% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Home First Finance Company India are:Net Sales at Rs 255.05 crore in June 2023 up 50.61% from Rs. 169.35 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.12 crore in June 2023 up 34.88% from Rs. 51.25 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 199.45 crore in June 2023 up 54.59% from Rs. 129.02 crore in June 2022.
    Home First EPS has increased to Rs. 7.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.85 in June 2022.Home First shares closed at 868.75 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.42% returns over the last 6 months and 2.57% over the last 12 months.
    Home First Finance Company India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations253.37226.40169.35
    Other Operating Income1.680.44--
    Total Income From Operations255.05226.84169.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.9127.4925.58
    Depreciation2.652.482.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies7.696.963.62
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.7717.5011.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax192.04172.42127.00
    Other Income4.764.46--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax196.80176.88127.00
    Interest106.7792.8860.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax90.0384.0166.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax90.0384.0166.30
    Tax20.9119.9815.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.1264.0351.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.1264.0351.25
    Equity Share Capital17.6217.6017.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.857.285.85
    Diluted EPS7.617.065.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.857.285.85
    Diluted EPS7.617.065.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:22 pm

