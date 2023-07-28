Home First Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 255.05 crore, up 50.61% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 253.37 226.40 169.35 Other Operating Income 1.68 0.44 -- Total Income From Operations 255.05 226.84 169.35 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 35.91 27.49 25.58 Depreciation 2.65 2.48 2.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 7.69 6.96 3.62 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 16.77 17.50 11.13 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 192.04 172.42 127.00 Other Income 4.76 4.46 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 196.80 176.88 127.00 Interest 106.77 92.88 60.70 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 90.03 84.01 66.30 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 90.03 84.01 66.30 Tax 20.91 19.98 15.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 69.12 64.03 51.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 69.12 64.03 51.25 Equity Share Capital 17.62 17.60 17.54 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.85 7.28 5.85 Diluted EPS 7.61 7.06 5.70 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.85 7.28 5.85 Diluted EPS 7.61 7.06 5.70 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited