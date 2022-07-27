 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Home First Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.35 crore, up 22.59% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Home First Finance Company India are:

Net Sales at Rs 169.35 crore in June 2022 up 22.59% from Rs. 138.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.25 crore in June 2022 up 45.98% from Rs. 35.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.02 crore in June 2022 up 25.65% from Rs. 102.68 crore in June 2021.

Home First EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.01 in June 2021.

Home First shares closed at 800.30 on July 26, 2022 (NSE)

Home First Finance Company India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 169.35 156.08 138.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 169.35 156.08 138.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.58 22.94 18.55
Depreciation 2.02 1.85 1.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 3.62 2.68 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.13 11.58 20.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.00 117.02 96.93
Other Income -- 0.01 3.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.00 117.03 100.80
Interest 60.70 53.81 53.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 66.30 63.21 47.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 66.30 63.21 47.63
Tax 15.05 3.02 12.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.25 60.19 35.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.25 60.19 35.11
Equity Share Capital 17.54 17.53 17.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.85 6.87 4.01
Diluted EPS 5.70 6.73 3.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.85 6.87 4.01
Diluted EPS 5.70 6.73 3.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:11 pm
