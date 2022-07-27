Home First Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.35 crore, up 22.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.35 crore in June 2022 up 22.59% from Rs. 138.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.25 crore in June 2022 up 45.98% from Rs. 35.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.02 crore in June 2022 up 25.65% from Rs. 102.68 crore in June 2021.

Home First EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.01 in June 2021.

Home First shares closed at 800.30 on July 26, 2022 (NSE)