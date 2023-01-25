Home First Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.40 crore, up 35.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 205.40 crore in December 2022 up 35.41% from Rs. 151.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.74 crore in December 2022 up 27.88% from Rs. 45.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.63 crore in December 2022 up 35.57% from Rs. 116.27 crore in December 2021.