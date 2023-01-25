 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Home First Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.40 crore, up 35.41% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Home First Finance Company India are:

Net Sales at Rs 205.40 crore in December 2022 up 35.41% from Rs. 151.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.74 crore in December 2022 up 27.88% from Rs. 45.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.63 crore in December 2022 up 35.57% from Rs. 116.27 crore in December 2021.

Home First Finance Company India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 204.96 189.00 151.69
Other Operating Income 0.44 0.40 --
Total Income From Operations 205.40 189.40 151.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.37 26.57 20.12
Depreciation 2.33 2.24 1.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 5.99 4.97 5.97
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.56 15.29 9.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.15 140.32 114.37
Other Income 0.15 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.30 140.33 114.39
Interest 79.55 71.16 55.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 75.75 69.17 59.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 75.75 69.17 59.15
Tax 17.00 14.90 13.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.74 54.27 45.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.74 54.27 45.94
Equity Share Capital 17.57 17.55 17.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.69 6.19 5.25
Diluted EPS 6.53 6.03 5.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.69 6.19 5.25
Diluted EPS 6.53 6.03 5.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited