    Home First Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.40 crore, up 35.41% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Home First Finance Company India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 205.40 crore in December 2022 up 35.41% from Rs. 151.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.74 crore in December 2022 up 27.88% from Rs. 45.94 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.63 crore in December 2022 up 35.57% from Rs. 116.27 crore in December 2021.

    Home First Finance Company India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations204.96189.00151.69
    Other Operating Income0.440.40--
    Total Income From Operations205.40189.40151.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.3726.5720.12
    Depreciation2.332.241.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies5.994.975.97
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.5615.299.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.15140.32114.37
    Other Income0.150.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.30140.33114.39
    Interest79.5571.1655.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax75.7569.1759.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax75.7569.1759.15
    Tax17.0014.9013.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.7454.2745.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.7454.2745.94
    Equity Share Capital17.5717.5517.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.696.195.25
    Diluted EPS6.536.035.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.696.195.25
    Diluted EPS6.536.035.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
