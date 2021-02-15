Home First Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 108.16 crore, down 5.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.16 crore in December 2020 down 5.76% from Rs. 114.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.91 crore in December 2020 down 47.07% from Rs. 30.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.48 crore in December 2020 down 17.25% from Rs. 93.63 crore in December 2019.

Home First EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.84 in December 2019.

Home First shares closed at 550.65 on February 12, 2021 (NSE)