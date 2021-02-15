MARKET NEWS

Home First Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 108.16 crore, down 5.76% Y-o-Y

February 15, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Home First Finance Company India are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.16 crore in December 2020 down 5.76% from Rs. 114.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.91 crore in December 2020 down 47.07% from Rs. 30.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.48 crore in December 2020 down 17.25% from Rs. 93.63 crore in December 2019.

Home First EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.84 in December 2019.

Home First shares closed at 550.65 on February 12, 2021 (NSE)

Home First Finance Company India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations107.63103.25
Other Operating Income0.533.15
Total Income From Operations108.16106.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----
Purchase of Traded Goods----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost17.3915.23
Depreciation1.891.94
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies7.3911.95
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses8.206.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.2971.00
Other Income2.303.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.5974.24
Interest54.4056.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.2017.57
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax21.2017.57
Tax5.293.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.9114.33
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.9114.33
Equity Share Capital15.6615.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.951.83
Diluted EPS1.921.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.031.83
Diluted EPS1.921.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Home First #Home First Finance Company India #Results
first published: Feb 15, 2021 11:11 am

