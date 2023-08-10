Home First Finance Q1 FY24: Profit surge on higher loan and asset growth

Home First Finance posted strong earnings in the June quarter (Q1FY24).

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

Highlights: Strong disbursal feeding higher AUM growth Expanding network across states Margin stabilised despite elevated cost Higher bounce rate affected asset quality Benign credit cost Return on equity reached 15 percent, a key target Valuation reasonable considering the strong earnings growth Home First Finance (CMP: Rs 850; M Cap: Rs 7,490 crore) posted strong earnings in the June quarter (Q1FY24) with net profit rising over 35 percent year on year (YoY) on the back of a strong growth in asset under management (AUM). Overall, the quarterly performance was stellar. The...