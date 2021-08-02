MARKET NEWS

Hold VST Industries: target of Rs 3850: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on VST Industries with a target price of Rs 3850 in its research report dated July 28, 2021.

August 02, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on VST Industries


VST Industries (VST) is among the oldest cigarette company in India, involved in manufacturing and marketing of cigarettes and also trading unmanufactured tobacco. Incorporated in 1930, it is an associate undertaking of British American Tobacco (BAT), the global leader in cigarettes. VST has two cigarettes manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, AP. It has five major brands, including, ‘Total’, ‘Charms’, ‘Moment’, ‘Special’, and ‘Edition’. It has a direct distribution reach of over 1.1 million retail outlets


Outlook


We continue to maintain our HOLD rating on the stock We value the stock at Rs 3850, valuing the business at 15x FY24 earnings


 


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #VST Industries
first published: Aug 2, 2021 12:11 pm

